Sentenced to life for Invercargill murder

Two men have been sentenced to life in prison for the murder of 19-year-old Jack McAllister outside Stadium Southland last year.

Stuff reported that Brayden Whiting-Roff and Christopher Brown were today sentenced to life imprisonment for the murder.

Laura Scheepers was sentenced to 12 months' home detention after being found guilty of manslaughter.

Whiting-Roff was given a non-parole period of 12 years and six months.

Brown was given a non-parole period of 10 years.

Mr McAllister died from injuries suffered during an attack at Stadium Southland on June 7 last year.

He was lured to Stadium Southland by the promise of sex from a young woman. It was there he suffered 14 stab wounds, including one which severed a major artery.