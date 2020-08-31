Serious crash causing delays near Bluff

Emergency services are at the scene of a serious two-car crash on State Highway 1 near Bluff.

A St John media release said one patient has been taken to Southland Hospital with moderate injuries.

A police spokeswoman said they were called to the scene shortly after 3.45pm following reports of a person trapped inside a vehicle.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand (FENZ) spokeswoman said crews from Kingswell and Bluff were attending the incident.

A rescue helicopter is on the way to the scene and St John were already in attendance.

SH1 is under traffic management and significant delays are likely.

A reporter at the scene said there was a massive traffic build-up on the highway.