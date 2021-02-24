Serious crash near Milford Sound

Emergency services are responding to a serious crash on Lower Hollyford Rd this afternoon.

A police spokeswoman said they were notified about 1pm that a truck had left the road near the Te Anau Milford Highway (SH 94).

One person appears to have been seriously injured in the crash, she said.

The road is currently closed and police ask that people avoid the area.

The serious crash unit has been advised and are expected on the scene.

No other vehicles are thought to have been involved.