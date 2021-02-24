Wednesday, 24 February 2021

Breaking News 2.00 pm

Serious crash near Milford Sound

    1. Regions
    2. Southland

    Emergency services are responding to a serious crash on Lower Hollyford Rd this afternoon. 

    A police spokeswoman said they were notified about 1pm that a truck had left the road near the Te Anau Milford Highway (SH 94). 

    One person appears to have been seriously injured in the crash, she said. 

    The road is currently closed and police ask that people avoid the area. 

    The serious crash unit has been advised and are expected on the scene. 

    No other vehicles are thought to have been involved. 

    Comment now

    Add a Comment

    drivesouth-pow-classic-2.png

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter