Emergency services are responding to reports of a serious crash near Winton.

A police spokeswoman said officers were responding to initial reports of a three vehicle crash, possibly involving two trucks and a ute about 1.25pm.

"Initial reports suggest there have been injuries," she said, though the exact nature was yet to be confirmed.

Traffic would be diverted from the scene, at the intersection of Gap Rd East and State Highway 6, the spokeswoman said.

"Motorists should avoid the area if possible."

