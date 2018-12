Emergency services are attending a serious crash in Southland tonight.

A police spokeswoman said a car carrying two people hit a tree in Heaps Rd near Mataura.

The Dipton and Mataura Volunteer Fire Brigades, as well as St John, were at the scene.

Both occupants were still in the vehicle but they were not trapped, the spokeswoman said.

Helicopters have been sent from Queenstown and Dunedin.