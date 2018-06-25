Serious fire near Invercargill contained

Firefighters have been able to contain a serious house fire in Wallacetown near Invercargill this evening.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand shift manager said a crew from the Wallacetown Volunteer Fire Brigade arrived at the "well involved" residential house fire in Steel St about 7.20pm and immediately called for back up.

Three fire engines as well as a tanker were called from Invercargill about 15 minutes away.

A fire investigator will visit the site in the morning but the fire was not thought to be suspicious.

Nobody was injured in the blaze.

Police said at 9pm Steel Rd was closed at the intersection with SH99 because of the fire.

Motorists in the area were asked to take care and follow the directions of emergency personnel.