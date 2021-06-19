Saturday, 19 June 2021

Serious injuries after car hits wall in Invercargill

    One person has been taken to Invercargill Hospital with serious injures after the car they were in hit a wall in Invercargill. 

    A police spokeswoman said they were notified of the crash just after 7.30pm. 

    The crash occurred on Bluff Highway (SH1), near the intersection with Nith St. 

    The vehicle was off the road and had not caused any major traffic problems. 

    St John and Fire and Emergency NZ were both also in attendance. 

    No other vehicles were thought to be involved.  

     

