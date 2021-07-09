Friday, 9 July 2021

Serious injuries sustained by two in crash

    1. Regions
    2. Southland

    Two people were seriously hurt in a crash near Invercargill yesterday afternoon.

    Emergency services were alerted to a two-vehicle collision in Motu Rimu Rd about 12.15pm.

    A police spokeswoman said one person was trapped after the crash.

    A St John spokesman said two people were taken to Southland Hospital by ambulance with serious injuries.

    Emergency services also responded to a two-vehicle crash in central Invercargill yesterday.

    A police spokesman said they received a call about the incident at the Deveron and Spey Sts intersection about 12.20pm.

    No injuries were reported.

    Comment now

    Add a Comment

    drivesouth-pow-generic-1.png

    drivesouth-pow-lux_0.png

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter