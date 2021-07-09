Serious injuries sustained by two in crash

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Two people were seriously hurt in a crash near Invercargill yesterday afternoon.
Emergency services were alerted to a two-vehicle collision in Motu Rimu Rd about 12.15pm.
A police spokeswoman said one person was trapped after the crash.
A St John spokesman said two people were taken to Southland Hospital by ambulance with serious injuries.
Emergency services also responded to a two-vehicle crash in central Invercargill yesterday.
A police spokesman said they received a call about the incident at the Deveron and Spey Sts intersection about 12.20pm.
No injuries were reported.