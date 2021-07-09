Serious injuries sustained by two in crash

Two people were seriously hurt in a crash near Invercargill yesterday afternoon.

Emergency services were alerted to a two-vehicle collision in Motu Rimu Rd about 12.15pm.

A police spokeswoman said one person was trapped after the crash.

A St John spokesman said two people were taken to Southland Hospital by ambulance with serious injuries.

Emergency services also responded to a two-vehicle crash in central Invercargill yesterday.

A police spokesman said they received a call about the incident at the Deveron and Spey Sts intersection about 12.20pm.

No injuries were reported.