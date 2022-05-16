Several Southland Hospital wards closed to visitors after exposures

Southland Hospital. Photo: ODT files

Southland Hospital is immediately changing the visiting hours of multiple wards following Covid-19 exposures.

The Southern District Health Board said in a statement this evening that from 6pm tonight, the medical, surgical and rehabilitation wards were closed to visitors.

"Multiple Covid-19 exposures have occurred in the last 24 hours and visiting restrictions are being tightened to protect our vulnerable patients.

"We understand that this will be distressing for patients and their families, and we thank you for your patience and understanding. We appreciate you supporting our health care team to keep our community safe.

"Visiting is available under compassionate grounds. Please contact the ward for further information.

"Current visiting restrictions remain for all other areas with patients to the Emergency Department and Outpatients allowed one support person."

The Ministry of Health announced earlier today there were 568 new community cases of the virus in the South.

It said there were 23 people with the virus in hospital throughout the region.

The ministry's website says there are currently 4961 active cases of Covid-19 in the South.