Shadbolt portrait finds new home

Then mayor Sir Tim Shadbolt stands beside his portrait by Deidre Copeland. Photo: ODT Files

A portrait of former Invercargill mayor Sir Tim Shadbolt will soon have a new home.

As Otago Daily Times reported earlier this week, the art piece Seriously Tim, painted by Deidre Copeland, that was hanging in the stairwell of the Civic Administration Building, has been replaced with a new artwork.

But now the portrait of the long-serving mayor will be moved to a prime location in the city where it can be enjoyed by the community.

Council museum and heritage services manager Wayne Marriott said the work would be moved to the Civic Theatre to acknowledge Sir Tim’s instrumental involvement in its major refurbishment in 2005.

"Sir Tim was Invercargill’s mayor for more than 25 years and in that time he strongly advocated for the city to be the best place to live and work, so it is only fitting that we display his portrait in a public place where all the community can enjoy it and remember everything he did for Invercargill," Mr Marriott said.

While it had been decided to move it to the theatre, an appropriate place to display it had not been decided on yet, he said.

Mr Marriott also said the art piece that now adorned the council’s building stairwell was Invercargill Estuary, painted by celebrated Southland artist Peter Beadle.

"This work was originally commissioned by the Southland Savings Bank," Mr Marriott said.

"And it was transferred to the Southland Art Foundation collection following the sale of Trust Bank to Westpac."

He explained that the changes were part of a review which started in October where council staff began cataloguing and reviewing the artwork on display in the civic administration building.

"Throughout this cataloguing process, several works in the chief executive and mayoral foyer have been relocated to more appropriate places and new pieces are now on display," he said.

luisa.girao@odt.co.nz