Simmonds to chair Community Trust South

Penny Simmonds

Penny Simmonds will be the new chairwoman of Community Trust South, it was announced yesterday, taking over the role from Margot Hishon.

Lindsay Wright, who will remain as deputy chairman, said the board agreed Ms Simmonds had the skill and experience to lead the group.

''Her governance expertise, strong leadership and commitment will serve the board and the community well''.

The two positions are elected by trustees on a two-yearly basis.

Ms Simmonds said it was an honour to lead the Community Trust South board.

''I am committed to the economic, social and cultural development of our community, and passionate about this very special part of the world we live in'', she said.

On the board since 2012, she and Richard Wason are the longest serving trustees.

As well as being Southern Institute of Technology chief executive for 22 years, Ms Simmonds has held positions on the board of Hockey Southland, is also past-president of Hockey New Zealand, has had significant involvement with the Southland Regional Development Strategy and governance experience in a range of community organisations.

In 2015 Ms Simmonds was named a Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit, which recognised her service to education, sport and community in Southland.