Sir Tim lauded at final meeting of term

Sir Tim Shadbolt

There were feelings of closure and farewell at the Invercargill City Council chamber yesterday.

Invercargill Mayor Sir Tim Shadbolt chaired the last council meeting of this term which, as far as a group of residents is concerned, could be his last one.

Invercargill man Robbie Hawkins was among a group of about 10 people who attended the last meeting yesterday in support of Sir Tim.

The group applauded the mayor when he entered the chamber and Mr Hawkins performed a mihi to acknowledge the "great work" he has done for the city.

At the end he performed a haka to challenge everyone in the room to do better, he said.

"I came here today as a way of support and to thank Sir Tim. I think that today will be his last meeting as I can see how things are going ...

"That great smile ... there is a man with a true essence. He is and always will be a leader," he said.

As part of the last meeting, Sir Tim presented his mayoral report in which he thanked all councillors for his service.

Speaking softly, Sir Tim read his statement and proposed a succession plan to his mayoral robe which he had "the honour" of wearing for more than 26 years.

He said it would be a decision for the next council and mayor but said the robe was threadbare and starting to deteriorate.

"Should we have a new mayor in two weeks, I think it is unlikely they would want to wear an attire I have worn for decades."

Sir Tim highlighted how much he loved to serve the city and its residents.

"Invercargill is a special and amazing place to live. I have been honoured to serve almost 30 years.

"If I am unsuccessful in my re-election, I wish it to be known that I feel I have committed many hours of every day, not to promote myself as some would scorn, but to make New Zealand and the world know that this is a city where anything is possible and dreams can come true," he wrote.

Cr Lindsay Abbott also gave a personal statement via Zoom as he will be retiring from the council after almost 20 years.

He was first elected in 1971 when he was only 22.

"At those time, I was the youngest elected councillor in the history of New Zealand," he said.

He then had a pause from local body politics and returned in 2007, which meant he served Invercargill ratepayers for 18 years in total.

However, Cr Abbott said the Covid-19 pandemic had a toll on him and medical experts had suggested he stay safe at home.

Cr Abbott remembered the "old good days" where councillors had an open ,sometimes heated, debate but without so many rules and "increasing threats of personal grievances".

"My biggest and sincere thanks go to the people of Invercargill ... It is you that made this journey worthwhile."

