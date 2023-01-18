Sister follows brother in reaching century

Joyce Burden celebrates her 100th birthday today several days after her brother Fred Cooper celebrated his 101st. PHOTO: SANDY EGGLESTON

It is not that usual in a family for one person to reach 100 years old but in one Gore family there are two.

Fred Cooper celebrated his 101st birthday on Saturday, while his sister, Joyce Burden, also known as Marguerite, is celebrating her 100th birthday today.

The siblings live in townhouses built by Mr Cooper, a former builder, which share a driveway.

They were "more or less" good friends, Mr Cooper said.

"He’s growly," his sister said.

Unlike her brother, who planned on reaching the milestone, it felt unreal for her, Mrs Burden said. The siblings grew up on a farm at Knapdale and went to East Gore School.

Mrs Burden said she did not go to Gore High School but worked first at a jewellers and then at H&J Smith department store.

"I loved shoes [and] nice clothes."

She also worked at a chemist but when World War 2 broke out she was seconded to work at Seacliff Mental Hospital.

Her father went to court to prevent that happening, proposing his daughter was needed to work on the family farm.

He won the case and Mrs Burden became a member of the New Zealand Land Army and worked at home.

Being of a slight build it was very hard work for her, she said.

During harvest she had to gather up the sheaves of wheat and stook them.

At lunchtime she would often fall asleep exhausted.

"Dad always had to shake me awake after I had my meal."

After the war she went back to the chemist shop and when she was about 30 went on holiday with friends to the North Island.

She met her future husband Trevor there and gave him her telephone number.

He was a beekeeper and not long after she arrived home, he rang to say he was coming to see her. After they married she moved to Waipawa in Central Hawke’s Bay.

She thought it ironic she married a beekeeper because she was allergic to bees.

"If I got stung I ended in hospital."

For about 40 years she owned a fashion-wear shop in the town called La Parisienne.

"We had posh things."

She would go on stock-buying trips throughout New Zealand and had regular customers from as far away as Whanganui.

She retired when she was 75.

"I was wanting to stay until I was 80 but my husband died."

She moved south in about 2014.

"My brother bossed me down."

