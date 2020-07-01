Skip to main content
Subscribe
Log in
/
Register
Toggle navigation
Dunedin
11
|
6
Tuesday,
Tue,
14
July
Jul
2020
Subscribe
Send us news & photos
Search form
Search
News
Dunedin
DCC
Crime
Loughrey's Dunedin
Health
Taieri Times
The South Today
National
International
Opinion
Editorial
Opinion
100 years ago
Southern Say
Campus
University of Otago
Otago Polytechnic
Australia
Politics
ODTtv
Your News
Slideshow Section
Sport
Rugby
All Blacks
International
Highlanders
Dunedin Premier
Super Rugby
School Rugby
Otago
Country Rugby
Mitre 10 Cup
Cricket
Football
Netball
League
Golf
Racing
Basketball
Motorsport
Hockey
Other Sport
Life & Style
Food & Wine
Fresh Christmas Edition
Ask a Chef
News & Features
Chef's Garden
Recipes
Wine Reviews
Cooking Videos
Design for Living
Resilient
Magazine
iD Fashion
Home & Garden
Travel
Fashion
Wedding Guide
Entertainment
Fringe
Film
Music
Theatre
Books
Arts
Gaming
Dance
ODT Quiz
Television
Business
Farming
Local Business
Property
Technology
Regions
Queenstown
Wanaka
Central Otago
North Otago
South Otago
Southland
West Coast
Features
Christmas Gift Guide
Education Guide
Wedding Guide
Keep it Local
Healthcare Providers
Conferences and Venues
Free Classifieds
Dunedin Guide
Holiday Guide
Challenge the Silence
Sponsored content
Design for Living
Southern Snow
Southern Television
Video
Rural life
Search form
Search
Search
Login/Register
Subscribe
Send Us Your News
Contact Us
Email
Facebook
Plus
Jobs
Wedding Guide
Death Notices
Drive South
Weather
Southland
Queenstown
Wanaka
Central Otago
North Otago
South Otago
Southland
Dream big Gigafactory plan
A South Island-born businessman wants to bring Tesla to Tiwai.
Campaigner for smelter keen to fight on
Campaigner for smelter keen to fight on
A Southland woman who previously led a campaign to save Tiwai from closure isn’t ruling out further action.
Sky’s the limit for ambitious youngster
Sky’s the limit for ambitious youngster
Little Xia Hong (5) had a mission yesterday. She wanted to build a tower taller than herself with colourful blocks.
Project ‘road maps’ on agenda
Project ‘road maps’ on agenda
Progress is set to be made on "road maps" for some of Invercargill’s most anticipated infrastructure projects.
Children’s event draws life into CBD demolition site
Children’s event draws life into CBD demolition site
For the past few months, Invercargill’s Esk St has been a demolition site but at the weekend, hundreds of community members brought it back to life.
River changes from smelter closure
River changes from smelter closure
The closure of the Tiwai Point aluminium smelter is likely to bring change to some southern rivers.
Engineering industry damaged by closure
Engineering industry damaged by closure
The closure of the Tiwai Point aluminium smelter is "disastrous" for engineering in the South and it will send shockwaves through the sector.
Sleepout fire in Invercargill contained
Sleepout fire in Invercargill contained
Firefighters have contained a fire in an Invercargill sleepout.
Car and cyclist collide in Invercargill
Car and cyclist collide in Invercargill
One person is injured after a car collided with a cyclist in Invercargill.
Southland leaders to press Tiwai case
Southland leaders to press Tiwai case
Tiwai Point supporters have been told there is a "window" to prevent the final closure of the aluminium smelter, the Otago Daily Times understands.
Charity hospital fundraising effort reaches $100K mark
Charity hospital fundraising effort reaches $100K mark
When Lyn Brown jumped online to buy a brick in support of the Southland Charity Hospital, little did she know it meant the fundraising campaign had reached its first milestone.
Smelter closure unnerves Mataura locals
Smelter closure unnerves Mataura locals
The closure of Tiwai Point aluminium smelter has raised concerns over what it will mean for the thousands of tonnes of potentially toxic waste stored in the small Southland town of Mataura.
Govt, Rio Tinto urged to try to keep smelter open
Govt, Rio Tinto urged to try to keep smelter open
The Government and Rio Tinto are being urged to explore all avenues to keep the Tiwai Point Aluminium Smelter open "before irretrievable steps are taken".
Central Invercargill business owners ‘on edge’
Central Invercargill business owners ‘on edge’
Some Invercargill Dee St business owners are living in fear of their safety following persistent “anti-social behaviour” in the area.
Hammer blow
Hammer blow
Southlanders say they will fight to the last breath to save more than 1000 jobs in danger of being lost after the owner of Tiwai Point aluminium smelter yesterday announced the plant would close.
Chief: closure decision is ‘devastating’
Chief: closure decision is ‘devastating’
New Zealand Aluminium Smelter’s management team will spend the next six months focused on how to wind-down operations at its Southland plant.
Despite devastation, community determined to support one another
Despite devastation, community determined to support one another
Shock. That was the response to news yesterday that more than 1000 jobs would go in Southland if the Tiwai Point Aluminium Smelter closes next year.
Southland faces ‘shattering impact’
Southland faces ‘shattering impact’
The closure of the Tiwai Point aluminium smelter will potentially be the "biggest blow" the Southland economy has suffered, community leaders say.
Many firms entwined with smelter
Many firms entwined with smelter
Businesses associated with the Tiwai Point aluminium smelter say its closure will seriously harm their incomes and jobs.
One third of port’s cargo at stake as closure looms
One third of port’s cargo at stake as closure looms
South Port will lose about $2million in profit and 33% of its cargo volume when the Tiwai Point aluminium smelter closes next year.
Read more