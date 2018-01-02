Snorkeller who drowned in Southland named

An Invercargill man who died at a Southland beach has been named by police.

Richard Hepi Tautari (68) was snorkelling at Wakapatu Beach in Kawakaputa Bay on Saturday, December 30.

His body was located about 100 metres out from shore.

Police said today Mr Tautari's family wished to thank members of the public who helped bring him to shore, as well as the many volunteer emergency service members who attended the scene.

The death has been referred to the Coroner.