Southern soldier shares his knowledge in Fiji

Lance-corporal Blythe Clearwater presents his host unit with a gift following the completion of the armourer familiarisation course during the Fiji MATT. PHOTO: NEW ZEALAND DEFENCE FORCE

A soldier's love of ballistics has taken him from duck-shooting in cold Southland winters to instructing Fijian soldiers in tropical heat on the use of weapons.

Lance-corporal Blythe Clearwater has been one of a 15-strong New Zealand Defence Force and Ministry of Defence Mutual Assistance Training Team (MATT) in Fiji. The team is now nearing the end of managed isolation following its return from the month-long mission.

As an armourer, he was initially meant to be embedded as a coach in the Royal Fiji Military Force armourer unit, in what has been his first overseas deployment.

However, in his first week, despite being the sole New Zealander in the unit, he believed it would be better to run an armourer familiarisation course.

Major John Barclay, the Senior National Officer for the Fiji MATT, commended his actions.

"He was operating by himself, with minimal support. His performance was exceptional; a very considered and mature approach."

Raised in Edendale, Lcpl Clearwater (23) joined the army in 2016, soon after leaving Southland Boys’ High School.

He followed the path of his grandfather, who was a member of the Otago Mounted Rifles and served in Egypt in World War 1.

"I always went duck-shooting with my dad, from about age 10, who taught me about firearms. I was interested in understanding how firearms work and knowing how to fix what’s broken."

After five years’ army training, he relished the chance to go on an overseas operation for the first time.

"It’s been challenging and good for my own development, I’ve been able to develop instructing skills and grow professionally."