Southland boaties generally well behaved over holiday period

The majority of Southland boaties demonstrated good safety practices and an understanding of the rules over the holiday period, Environment Southland says.

Harbour master Lyndon Cleaver said there was a large number of boaties in the region out on the waters over the holiday period.

Many were believed to be new boat owners, he said.

“We had expected to have a few new boaties out there and weren’t sure how it might go, but generally we were pretty impressed.

“Most people were aware of the rules and sticking to them, we encountered very few boats without the correct lifejackets and most people were out having a good time and keeping everybody on board safe.”

His team did not issue any infringements, but some people did need a reminder on the rules, Mr Cleaver said.

“We still have a few issues with people not sure about the ski lanes and not keeping them clear, especially with large numbers of boats around. In these cases, a quick refresher on the rules was all that was needed.

“People should also remember that rules apply to all vessels and this includes stand-up paddle boards, jet skis and other small recreational craft.”

Anybody new to boating should ensure they are aware of the rules and ideally do a recognised recreational boating course, such as a Day Skipper or Boatmaster, he said.