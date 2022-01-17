Southland council puts water restrictions in place

Gardens should only be watered as required and in the early morning or evening. Photo: File

Water restrictions have been issued throughout the Southland District after a spate of warm weather.

In Riverton, urgent water conservation is needed and a complete sprinkler ban is in place.

Southland District Council water and waste services operations and programming manager Joe Findley said the water restrictions were vital.

"We are in the unfortunate position of having to push out district-wide water restrictions today," he said.

"This is in response to continued pressure on our water networks, particularly in Riverton, but also in Te Anau and other areas. These restrictions are to ensure we can continue to supply water for consumption and firefighting.

"The restrictions are likely to be in place until Friday and will apply to all consumers, including commercial operations and the likes of golf clubs and bowling clubs."

Rain was predicted for later in the week which would have a positive impact on water reservoirs.

Communities have been asked to follow water-saving guidelines:

Gardens should only be watered as required and in the early morning or evening

Don't leave sprinklers unattended

Don't leave taps running

Shower instead of bathe

Use a bucket to wash the car

Fix any drips

Report council pipe leaks to 0800 732 732.



Residents urged to watch water usage as Mataura River level drops

Residents in Gore and Mataura are being asked to watch their water usage this summer.

The water flow of the Mataura River was below 17 cubic metres per second (cumecs).

Land Air Water Aotearoa reported the river's median flow was just over 49 cumecs.

The Gore District Council said the wells in Gore were currently keeping up with demand.

In Mataura, the Pleura Dam was only just keeping up with demand following dropping water flow over recent weeks.

The council said water restrictions and supplementary pumping from the river might be considered if the dry weather and low flows in the Mataura River continued.