Southland highway where man shot remains shut

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
The man was sought after concern for a woman yesterday.
Officers found him on the highway at Dacre, north of Invercargill, where he pointed a weapon at officers, police said.
"He was subsequently shot by police before midday."
The man was taken to hospital for surgery.
He was in serious but stable condition, a spokeswoman for police said today.
SH 1 between Kerr Rd and SH 98 will remain closed today while a scene examination is completed.
Motorists are asked to avoid the area if possible and take alternate routes.