Sunday, 20 March 2022

Updated 11.50 am

Southland highway where man shot remains shut

    The road was closed from early Saturday afternoon. PHOTO: LUISA GIRAO
    Part of State Highway 1 where a man was shot will remain closed for part of today, Southland police say.

    The man was sought after concern for a woman yesterday.

    Officers found him on the highway at Dacre, north of Invercargill, where he pointed a weapon at officers, police said.

    "He was subsequently shot by police before midday."

    The man was taken to hospital for surgery.

    He was in serious but stable condition, a spokeswoman for police said today.

    SH 1 between Kerr Rd and SH 98 will remain closed today while a scene examination is completed.

    Motorists are asked to avoid the area if possible and take alternate routes. 

     

     

     

     

     

     

