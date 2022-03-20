Southland highway where man shot remains shut

The road was closed from early Saturday afternoon. PHOTO: LUISA GIRAO

Part of State Highway 1 where a man was shot will remain closed for part of today, Southland police say.

The man was sought after concern for a woman yesterday.

Officers found him on the highway at Dacre, north of Invercargill, where he pointed a weapon at officers, police said.

"He was subsequently shot by police before midday."

The man was taken to hospital for surgery.

He was in serious but stable condition, a spokeswoman for police said today.

SH 1 between Kerr Rd and SH 98 will remain closed today while a scene examination is completed.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area if possible and take alternate routes.