Southland home invasion: appeal for sightings of vehicle

Southland police are appealing for sightings of a vehicle after a home invasion in Eastern Bush near Clifden.

Police say the victim was not injured in the incident yesterday, but is being offered support.

Detective Sergeant David Kennelly said police want to hear from anyone who saw a vehicle similar to an older model blue Ford Courier or Mazda Bounty "with possibly a raised suspension, mud tyres, roof racks and a snorkel".

The vehicle was seen near the Eastern Bush area about 9.30pm.

"If you have seen the vehicle in the area at the time mentioned, or have any information that may assist in identifying the vehicle, please call police on 105, quoting file number 201111/2435."

Sgt Kennelly said they would also like to speak to people from two vans at the Clifden Caves around the time of the incident.

Information could also be provided anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.