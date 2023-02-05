Southland Lotto player wins $500K

A lucky Southlander will be celebrating the long weekend in style after winning $500,000 in last night's Lotto draw.

The first division winning ticket was sold on MyLotto.

However, the big prize $8.5 million went to a lucky player from Auckland, who also bought their ticket from MyLotto.

Their prize was made of $8m from Powerball first division and $500K from Lotto first division.

Anyone in either location who bought their ticket from MyLotto is encouraged to check their ticket online, in-store or through the MyLotto app.