Southland man killed in Winton crash named

Roads were closed around the crash scene for a time. Photo: Ben Tomsett

Police have named the man who died in a three-vehicle crash in Winton, in Southland, last week.

He was Phillip Marc Ridder (42), from the Southland town of Ohai.

The crash occurred at the intersection of Gap Rd East and State Highway 6 about 1.25pm on November 7.

Police said they extended condolences to Mr Ridder's family, and an investigation was ongoing.

It was the second fatal crash on southern roads in two days, after the 20-year-old driver of a ute was killed near Milburn on November 6.