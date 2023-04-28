Southland rates rise could be higher than expected

Photo: ODT files

Higher-than-expected rates rises are on the table for next week’s Environment Southland meeting.

A statement from Environment Southland said the council would meet next Wednesday and set the rates for the 2023-2024 financial year as part of the annual plan process.

Councillors would consider potential rate increases of 6.9% and 8.5%, which was higher than the 5% forecast in the 2021-2031 long-term plan.

While there were no significant changes to the work programme from the long-term plan, rising prices were affecting the council’s work-related costs.

A potential rate increase of 6.9% would equate to approximately $23 per year for residential ratepayers, while 8.5% would equate to about $28 per year.

Actual amounts for individual ratepayers would vary due to differences in property valuations.

The unexpected return of cruise ship and marine fees was helping to keep the rates increase down.

In the statement, Environment Southland chairman Nicol Horrell said councillors held the rate increase to 5% last year in the face of 7% inflation, but that that was not sustainable.

“Prices are going up across the board. The cost of doing our work has increased by about 9%, which is $3.9 million higher than forecast in the 2021-2031 long-term plan," Mr Horrell said.

Inflation had been higher than predicted, which was creating a challenging economic environment involving supply challenges, labour shortfalls, rising costs and high interest rates.

“In the face of these pressures, the council has looked at its own expenditure and worked hard to keep any rates increase as low as possible, while still delivering the services we committed to in the Long-term Plan,” Mr Horrell said.

Key work programmes included improving Southland’s climate resilience through flood defences and progressing the freshwater and land work.

Other services include consenting, compliance, biosecurity, land sustainability and the harbourmaster.

Formal consultation was not being sought, but Environment Southland was open to feedback provided either directly or through councillors, the statement said.

- Staff reporter