Southland road at Springhills closed

Map: Southland District Council

A road in Southland has been closed due to recent flooding.

A spokeswoman said Channel Rd at Springhills is shut from Friday evening.

"A lot of material has been scoured out of the riverbed beneath the bridge during the recent flooding event and the river is still too high to accurately assess the situation," she said.

Road users have the option of a detour from State Highway 96 (the Winton-Hedgehope Highway) on Sharks Tooth Rd to Springhills-Tussock Creek Rd.

The district council would reassess the situation next week.