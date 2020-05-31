Sunday, 31 May 2020

Southland ticket wins $250k

    1. Regions
    2. Southland

    A Lotto player from Southland will be enjoying the long weekend even more after winning $250,000 in last night's draw.

    The sum was a quarter share of the $1 million First Division prize, the other shares going to players from Auckland (2) and Marlborough. 

    Three of the tickets were sold on MyLotto and the fourth was sold at Roscommon Superette in Auckland.

    Strike Four - worth $300,000 - was hit by a ticket sold at New World Papakura.

    Powerball was not struck on Saturday and has rolled over to Wednesday when it will jackpot to $5 million.

     

    Comment now

    Add a Comment

    Local journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Otago Daily Times reporters and photographers continue to bring you the stories that matter. For more than 158 years our journalists have provided readers with local news you can trust. This is more important now than ever.

    As advertising drops off during the pandemic, support from our readers is crucial. You can help us continue to bring you news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter