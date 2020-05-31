Southland ticket wins $250k

A Lotto player from Southland will be enjoying the long weekend even more after winning $250,000 in last night's draw.

The sum was a quarter share of the $1 million First Division prize, the other shares going to players from Auckland (2) and Marlborough.

Three of the tickets were sold on MyLotto and the fourth was sold at Roscommon Superette in Auckland.

Strike Four - worth $300,000 - was hit by a ticket sold at New World Papakura.

Powerball was not struck on Saturday and has rolled over to Wednesday when it will jackpot to $5 million.