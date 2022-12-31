Southland town's water at 'critical low level'

A "critical" water shortage in Riverton has prompted calls for people to keep usage to an absolute miminum, to ensure supply for essential services.

The Southland District Council advised this morning that the town's water supply was "at a critical low level".

"We ask that you do everything possible to conserve water immediately. If urgent measures are not taken now the town is predicted to run out of water at 8pm tonight."

On its social media the council said that further to a sprinkler ban announced last night, it strongly urged people to keep water use to an absolute miminum today.

"Emergency use only. No watering gardens or washing vehicles. This will help to ensure there is adequate water to fight fires and maintain public health."

It said water usage in Riverton was currently sitting at the equivalent of one tanker load every 8 minutes.

"The hot temperatures and influx of holidaymakers have exacerbated the situation.

"We have been asking communities throughout the district to conserve water for some weeks via social media and radio advertising but appreciate that not everyone will get the message.

"The situation is now critical and the reality is extreme water conservation efforts must be made, in Riverton and other areas in the district."

The sprinkler ban applies to all areas of the Southland district.