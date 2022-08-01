Southland ward closed to visitors

Photo: ODT files

A ward at Southland Hospital has been closed to visitors due to Covid-19 and influenza exposure events.

In a statement, Te Whatu Ora -Southern advised that visiting has been temporarily suspended to the Assessment, Treatment and Rehabilitation Ward from this afternoon until further notice.

"All necessary steps are being taken to ensure the exposure events are contained. This includes closely monitoring patients for signs and symptoms of Covid-19 and influenza, and ensuring our staff are well when they come to work.

"Our priority is patient safety. We apologise for the inconvenience to patients in the AT&R Ward and and their families. We know this is distressing for them, and we thank everyone for supporting our health care team to keep our community safe."

Visiting during this time is available on compassionate grounds. Contact Southland Hospital (03) 218 1949 for further details.

Te Whatu Ora -Southern thanked the community in advance for their kindness and patience.