Southland wards open again

Wards have been reopened at the Invercargill hospital after Covid exposure events. Photo: ODT files

Southland Hospital is lifting visiting restrictions to wards affected by Covid-19 this afternoon.

The Surgical, and Assessment, Treatment and Rehabilitation wards were temporarily closed to visitors after several exposure events last week.

In statement this afternoon, Te Whatu Ora - Southern said the wards would open again from 2pm today.

Strict infection, prevention and control measures would continue to be in place with door screening of all visitors.

People are required to wear a surgical mask for all of their visit. Masks must remain on at all times to help reduce the spread of Covid and other respiratory illnesses.

Anyone visiting a loved one in hospital who does not have a surgical mask will be given one at the Invercargill hospital's entrance.

Visitors should stay home if unwell and not make hospital trips until they have been fully recovered for at least 24 hours.

Patients are allowed two nominated visitors per stay (only one visitor is allowed at a time and only one visitor per day), with the exception made on compassionate grounds.

Visiting at Southland Hospital is from 2pm-6pm daily. Further information can be found on the Southern Health website.

"Te Whatu Ora - Southern would like to thank the community for their kindness and patience, as well as the ongoing hard work of our health workforce."

