Southland wards reopen to visitors

Photo: ODT files

Three wards at Southland Hospital closed due to multiple Covid-19 exposures have reopened.

The Southern District Health Board said restrictions were tightened for the medical, surgical and rehabilitation wards from May 16-24 to protect vulnerable patients.

Though these wards were now open, some visiting restrictions remain, the DHB said this afternoon.

"A patient can nominate up to two visitors during their stay in hospital but only one can visit at any time.

"Visiting hours are 2pm to 6pm and visitors must always wear a surgical grade mask whilst in hospital both for their safety and the safety of the patients in hospital.

"Visitors will be supplied with a mask if they do not have an appropriate one when they arrive."

Current visiting restrictions remain for all other areas with patients to the Emergency Department and Outpatients allowed one support person.

"Please contact Maternity services and the Children’s Ward for specific visitor information."

The DHB thanked the public for its patience and appreciated support shown to its health care team to keep the community safe.