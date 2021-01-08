Friday, 8 January 2021

Southland's big winners planning 'celebration to remember'

    After winning big in Lotto's new year draw, two Southland families are planning to meet to celebrate their good fortune.

    Both families were on holiday — in Te Anau and Twizel — when they bought their tickets in the January 2 draw.

    The holidays became ones to remember for them after each ticket won $2.8 million.

    Their prize is made up of $2.5 million from Powerball first division and $333,333 from Lotto first division.

    The families said they planned on meeting up so they could celebrate with a drink to mark their shared win.

    The winner who bought their ticket in Te Anau said it was "mind boggling", TVNZ reported. 

    “Once I heard that we had split the prize with another South Island winner I was keen to celebrate together – and thankfully they are also keen to meet with us.

    "It’s awesome that there is someone else going through the exact same experience as us – both winning while away on holiday. And the fact that we live in the same area makes it even more special. I’m sure it will be a celebration to remember!”

     

