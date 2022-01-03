Monday, 3 January 2022

Sports day big hit with families

    Photos: Toni McDonald
    Families welcomed in  2022 under fair skies and warm weather  at the 111th Tuatapere Sports Day at the Tuatapere Domain on New Year’s Day.

    Sports day announcer and co-ordinator Peter Templeton said during  his commentary  it was one of the best crowds the annual day had attracted in many years.

    The  events included woodchopping competitions as well as plenty of family fun for all ages.

    An abundance of smiles and plenty of laughter could be seen and heard as young and old bolted for the finish line of an egg and spoon, piggyback or sack race.

    Three-legged sack races provided plenty of  mayhem and laughs.

     

    - Toni McDonald

     

     

