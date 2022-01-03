Sports day big hit with families

Photos: Toni McDonald

Families welcomed in 2022 under fair skies and warm weather at the 111th Tuatapere Sports Day at the Tuatapere Domain on New Year’s Day.

Sports day announcer and co-ordinator Peter Templeton said during his commentary it was one of the best crowds the annual day had attracted in many years.

The events included woodchopping competitions as well as plenty of family fun for all ages.

An abundance of smiles and plenty of laughter could be seen and heard as young and old bolted for the finish line of an egg and spoon, piggyback or sack race.

Three-legged sack races provided plenty of mayhem and laughs.

- Toni McDonald