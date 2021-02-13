Spotlight to be put on southern hospitality for celebration

A new initiative, Savour the South — Eat Drink Play and Stay, is set to showcase Southland’s hospitality and accommodation sector.

It will run from April 1 to May 16, and highlight dishes and beverages at locations all over Southland, from pie shops and pubs through to fine dining restaurants.

The initiative was developed by Hospitality New Zealand in collaboration with Great South, Southland’s Regional Development Agency.

Hospitality New Zealand Southland branch president and long-time chef Graham Hawkes said it was time to share the Southland food experience with the rest of New Zealand.

Events such as this to support the sector were vital, he said.

"Food tourism plays a key role in the local and visitor experience and Savour the South will highlight unique and well-loved dishes that can be enjoyed in Southland."

With the borders firmly closed for the foreseeable future, the focus would be on attracting domestic visitors, he said.