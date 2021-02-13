Saturday, 13 February 2021

Spotlight to be put on southern hospitality for celebration

    1. Regions
    2. Southland

    A new initiative, Savour the South — Eat Drink Play and Stay, is set to showcase Southland’s hospitality and accommodation sector.

    It will run from April 1 to May 16, and highlight dishes and beverages at locations all over Southland, from pie shops and pubs through to fine dining restaurants.

    The initiative was developed by Hospitality New Zealand in collaboration with Great South, Southland’s Regional Development Agency.

    Hospitality New Zealand Southland branch president and long-time chef Graham Hawkes said it was time to share the Southland food experience with the rest of New Zealand.

    Events such as this to support the sector were vital, he said.

    "Food tourism plays a key role in the local and visitor experience and Savour the South will highlight unique and well-loved dishes that can be enjoyed in Southland."

    With the borders firmly closed for the foreseeable future, the focus would be on attracting domestic visitors, he said.

     

    Comment now

    Add a Comment

    drivesouth-pow-under-8.png

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter