Steel bracing makes mould removal safe

PHOTO: ODT FILES

Toxic mould will be removed from Invercargill’s Rugby Park now that structural safety concerns have been resolved.

In February, Invercargill City Council resolved to remove the mould, retest the environment, and complete restoration work, which would enable Rugby Southland staff and Rugby Southland Supporters Club to use the facility again. They had vacated the building due to toxic mould-related health concerns last year. Work had been delayed due to lockdown and structural concerns.

At a council meeting on Tuesday, councillor Nobby Clark asked chief executive Clare Hadley about the remedial work at Rugby Park Stadium which he said was to be completed no later than June. The update provided yesterday was emailed to councillors. Cr Clark asked for it to be made public.

Mrs Hadley yesterday said work had not yet been able to begin due to safety concerns.

"Questions were raised by structural engineering firm Kensington Consulting about the safety of contractors working beneath the bleachers.

"It was confirmed that working under the building should be for short periods of time only to minimise risk, and that bracing would preferably be installed."

Since a safe work site was established, an engineering firm had been engaged to fabricate temporary steel bracing to enable decontamination specialists to safely undertake the work required.

The mould is expected to be removed in the first week of August, and if tests results were clear, the rooms could be occupied by the end of August.

Structural concerns in the west stand bleachers meant they would remain off-limits to the public.

The temporary steel bracing was to enable access for the mould removal and remediation work, and public access on the bleachers would overload the bracing system, Mrs Hadley said.

It was anticipated the work would cost about $100,000.