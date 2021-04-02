Friday, 2 April 2021

Streets blocked in Invercargill after woman bloodied in assault

    Emergency services at the scene this afternoon. Photo: Laura Smith
    Streets have been cordoned off in central Invercargill and emergency services are at the scene following an assault that left a woman bleeding profusely from her head this afternoon.

    Witnesses told an Otago Daily Times reporter they saw a man and a woman walking together before the man started hitting the woman about the head with a skateboard. The man then ran into the Langlands Hotel construction site.

    The woman, with blood dripping from her head, was seen receiving comfort from members of the public, who said they would take her to hospital.

    Sections of Don and Dee Sts have been blocked off.

     

     

     

     

