Wednesday, 5 January 2022

Sunburnt stranded dolphin put down

    A badly sunburnt and distressed bottlenose dolphin was euthanised after it was found on a Tiwai Point beach about 5.20pm on New Year’s Day, the Department of Conservation has reported.

    Doc spokeswoman Ros Cole said the dolphin was found at a remote part of the beach well away from any water or people.

    Staff were surprised by its location as no water was visible for quite some distance.

    They were unsure how long it had been stranded, but given its remote location and sunburn, it might have been some time as the animal had become quite distressed.

    "Unfortunately it could not be refloated. After consulting with local iwi, the decision was made to humanely euthanise the animal."

     - Toni McDonald

