Sunny start to year; 140 hours in 16 days

Invercargill has had an exceptionally sunny start to the year with January 16 the warmest day of the month so far at 26.1degC.

MetService meteorologist John Law said there had been 140 sunshine hours in Invercargill up to January 16 compared to 171 hours normally experienced for the whole month.

More than 12 hours of sunshine were recorded on six days and almost topped 15 hours on January 9.

Mr Law said the clear skies did have a down side as it allowed more UV to reach the surface and increase the risk of sunburn.

"It was worth remembering even with a bit of cloud about you can still get sunburnt."

Large areas of slow moving high pressure have been responsible for the generally settled and dry weather across the South Island.

"We’ve also seen some high temperatures across the South Island. Inland spots like Wanaka have seen some of the highest temperatures, recording 32.2degC on January 9, but even towards the normally cooler coast at Invercargill we’ve seen the temperature climb into the mid-20s several times this month.

"There are a few more hot days to come" but temperatures after that should be a little cooler and closer to normal for the time of year, he said.

The sunniest month on record since 1964 was in January 2008 which had 287 hours.

By Toni McDonald