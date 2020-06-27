Survey finds desire to spend locally

Events in Southland, Waikato and the Far North have been cancelled following advice from police. Photo: Wikimedia commons

Gore residents want to shop locally and get better customer service, according to a recent consumer survey.

Suggestions to improve Gore’s business and hospitality sector were found through a survey which was developed to help the Gore District Council and businesses understand changing consumer needs and values after the lockdown.

Community strategy committee chairman Cr Richard McPhail, who is leading the council’s post-Covid-19 business resilience response, said the survey provided insight into what people wanted from Gore’s shopping, dining and commercial centre experiences.

From across the district, 142 people responded.

A frequent theme in the feedback was that future changes in Gore’s shopping offer were likely to create gaps in ranges.

"People want to be able to do more of their shopping locally and have been keen for Gore businesses to look at ways to fill these needs."

Retail First director Chris Wilkinson said a unique aspect of the survey was the contrast in numbers of people coming into Gore to visit shops or service businesses, compared with those going to cafes or hospitality businesses.

Of those who responded, 94% visit at least once a week, but only 58% came to Gore for hospitality experiences.

Typically, hospitality destinations have equal attraction to retail and service requirements.

"The survey demonstrates there’s opportunity for further, collective improvement in Gore’s cafe and dining offer," he said.