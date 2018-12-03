Monday, 3 December 2018

Tasty treats helping cover rugby travel costs

    1. Regions
    2. Southland

    Holding a bake sale in Tuatapere on Friday  to raise funds for a trip to the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan are (from left) Holly Hammond (15), Alyssa Harding (13) and Nelson Wilkins (13).

    Nelson said the Waiau Area School pupils raised $225 towards their goal of $5000 each by selling a range of baked delights.

    The treats were baked by the pupils  and were a hit in the deep South town, selling out in about an hour, he said.

    "Everyone loved them."

    Comment now

    Add a Comment

     

    xmas_banner_620_x_95.jpg

    See more great gift ideas !   For Her  |  For Him  |  For Families  |  For Kids  | 

    xmas_banner2.jpg