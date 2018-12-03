Tasty treats helping cover rugby travel costs

Holding a bake sale in Tuatapere on Friday to raise funds for a trip to the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan are (from left) Holly Hammond (15), Alyssa Harding (13) and Nelson Wilkins (13).

Nelson said the Waiau Area School pupils raised $225 towards their goal of $5000 each by selling a range of baked delights.

The treats were baked by the pupils and were a hit in the deep South town, selling out in about an hour, he said.

"Everyone loved them."