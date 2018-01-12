Teen arrested over church flat fire

The fire damaged a church-owned flat (far right) next to St Mary's Church in Tyne St. Photo: Sharon Reece

A 17-year-old boy has been arrested after fire badly damaged a priest's home in Invercargill earlier this week.

Emergency services were called to the Tyne St property, next to St Mary's Basilica, about 1.15am on Tuesday to find flames showing from the downstairs area of the two-storey building.

The fire engulfed the residence of St Mary's parish priest Christopher O'Neil, who said he woke to smoke alarms during the night but managed to escape unhurt.

Detective Tim Cook said today a 17-year-old boy had been charged with arson and burglary and would appear in the Invercargill District Court tomorrow.

A 16-year-old was also helping police with their inquiries, he said.

Police thanked members of the public who came forward and assisted during the investigation.

"We would like to reassure the public we have identified the persons responsible and there is no ongoing risk to the community," Det Cook said.

Fr O'Neil had been told about the arrests and was being supported by friends and police.