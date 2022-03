The incident occurred in Invercargill this morning. Photo: Luisa Girao

A 17-year-old girl has been taken to hospital after crash in Invercargill today.

A resident in Earn St said the girl was doing a U-turn in the street when another vehicle T-boned her car.

She was "shaken" by the collision and was taken to Southland Hospital to be checked over.

The driver of the other vehicle did not require transport to hospital.