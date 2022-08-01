Teen found dead in car in Southland river named

Police have released the name of the young woman found dead on Friday in a car that had crashed into a Southland river.

She was 17-year-old Kaia Hamilton, of Southland.

Police on Friday said the vehicle crashed through a bridge barrier on Ferry Rd, near Invercargill, and plunged into the Oreti River late on Thursday night.

The body was found by police divers in the vehicle about 5pm on Friday.

An investigation is ongoing.