Monday, 1 August 2022

12.50 pm

Teen found dead in car in Southland river named

    1. Regions
    2. Southland

    Police have released the name of the young woman found dead on Friday in a car that had crashed into a Southland river.

    She was 17-year-old Kaia Hamilton, of Southland.

    Police on Friday said the vehicle crashed through a bridge barrier on Ferry Rd, near Invercargill, and plunged into the Oreti River late on Thursday night.

    The body was found by police divers in the vehicle about 5pm on Friday.

    An investigation is ongoing. 

     

     

     

    Advertisement

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter