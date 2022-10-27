Teenager charged over fatal Invercargill crash

A 17-year-old driver has been charged by police after crashing a car that led to the death of another teenager.

The crash took place on Monday, August 1 on Nith St, Invercargill.

A 16-year-old died in the crash.

Invercargill Police said that having completed their investigations they had now referred the 17-year-old driver to Youth Aid and charged them with reckless driving causing death.

Police thanked members of the public who gave information and assisted with the investigation.

"Police would also like to acknowledge the parents and family of the 16-year-old victim at this very difficult time," they said.