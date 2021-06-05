Theatre lift going ahead after grant of $417,000

Gore and Districts St James Theatre trustees Craig McIntyre and Yvonne Bannerman are very excited the lift, represented by this cardboard cutout placed in the theatre in 2019 to give the public an idea of where it would be positioned, is planned to be built in 2022. PHOTO: SANDY EGGLESTON

A successful funding application for a $417,000 grant means the project to install a new lift in Gore’s theatre can finally get off the ground.

The theatre is overseen by five trustees from different community groups who are part of the Gore and Districts St James Theatre Trust.

The lift is part of a five-stage $1,290,300 project to upgrade the theatre.

At a Gore District Council long-term plan submissions hearing on Tuesday, the group urged the council to help fund the $653,000 shortfall for the project.

However, after the hearing, trust members learnt that an application to the Lotteries Environment and Heritage Fund to cover the cost of two-thirds of the seismic strengthening of the building was successful.

The lift and strengthening were needed to bring the whole complex up to national building standard.

Chairman Craig McIntyre said although the trust had only about 90% of the cost for the upgrade, installing the lift and the seismic strengthening could start.

"This is just wonderful, unexpected [and] we are very grateful," Mr McIntyre said.

The trust already had the money set aside for the lift and the aim was to begin the work in February 2022.

"Even though we still need money to do other things, if no money came in, those two things will still go ahead."

There was a $236,195 shortfall to complete the other stages of the project which included a new roof for the little theatre and an upgrade of the women’s bathroom.

Trust member Yvonne Bannerman said the original quote in 2019 for the project was $735,000.

"Delays are costly," Mrs Bannerman said.

In the trust’s submission to the council it said without funding it was inevitable the long-term future of the theatre would be in jeopardy.

"People have got to realise if they don’t support the theatre we won’t have a theatre."

The trust had exhausted most of the funding options available to it and had received grants from Community Trust South, Transpower, Gore District Council and the Lottery Community Facilities Fund.

"Raising over a million dollars is no easy feat.

"Huge effort goes into completing mostly online applications."

Many community groups had also contributed to the cause.

The theatre, which opened in 1936, features Art Deco architecture, which had helped the trust with its request for funding from the Lotteries Environment and Heritage Fund, she said.

- By Sandy Eggleston

