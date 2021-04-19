Monday, 19 April 2021

Thousands of tyres catch fire in Southland blaze

    By Abbey Palmer
    Fire and Emergency New Zealand crews were called to the scene of the blaze in Omaui Rd, Invercargill. Photo: Abbey Palmer
    A fire at a rural Southland property where thousands of tyres were ablaze has been extinguished.

    Fire and Emergency New Zealand crews were called to the scene of the blaze in Omaui Rd, Invercargill about 4.30pm.

    Southern communications shift manager Mau Barbara said at 5.40pm there were three tankers and three pumping appliances called to the scene, with about 15-20 firefighters.

    "It is contained and they are turning it over with a couple of diggers."

    He said, at this stage, it did not look as bad as it could have been.

    About 3000 tyres were thought to have been on fire at one point.

     

