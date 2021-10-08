Friday, 8 October 2021

Three appear over shooting

    Three Southland people appeared in the Invercargill District Court yesterday in relation to an incident where a person was shot four times in the back.

    Whetu Taylor (36) and Zane Ray Collins (21) face eight charges each, including possession of a pistol, ammunition and methamphetamine.

    Rikki May Garthwaite-Smith (26) has been charged with seven firearms and drugs offences.

    The group was arrested after the execution of search warrants this week, but no-one has been charged yet in relation to the wounding of the 19-year-old man.

    The shooting happened about 4.40pm on Saturday at an address in Tweed St.

    Garthwaite-Smith was remanded in custody until today when her bail application will be assessed by a judge.

    Taylor and Collins were remanded also in custody until their next court appearance on November 9.

    On Tuesday, a 25-year-old man was also charged with possession of ammunition, resisting police and assaulting police.

    Detective Sergeant Mark McCloy said he believed the shooting could be gang-related.

    Inquiries were ongoing.

