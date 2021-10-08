Three appear over shooting

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Three Southland people appeared in the Invercargill District Court yesterday in relation to an incident where a person was shot four times in the back.
Whetu Taylor (36) and Zane Ray Collins (21) face eight charges each, including possession of a pistol, ammunition and methamphetamine.
Rikki May Garthwaite-Smith (26) has been charged with seven firearms and drugs offences.
The group was arrested after the execution of search warrants this week, but no-one has been charged yet in relation to the wounding of the 19-year-old man.
The shooting happened about 4.40pm on Saturday at an address in Tweed St.
Garthwaite-Smith was remanded in custody until today when her bail application will be assessed by a judge.
Taylor and Collins were remanded also in custody until their next court appearance on November 9.
On Tuesday, a 25-year-old man was also charged with possession of ammunition, resisting police and assaulting police.
Detective Sergeant Mark McCloy said he believed the shooting could be gang-related.
Inquiries were ongoing.