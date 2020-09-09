Three hurt in Invercargill blast

Three people are injured, including two seriously, after an explosion at a building in Invercargill this afternoon.

Emergency services were alerted to the incident - in Rothesay Place, a residential street in the suburb of Rockdale - just before 1.30pm.

Police said there were reports of an explosion but there were no further details.

A St John spokesman said two people with serious injuries were taken to Southland Hospital.

Another patient was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

Two St John ambulances attended and have since left the scene.

Cordons have been established around the area.