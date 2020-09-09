Wednesday, 9 September 2020

Updated 2.12 pm

Three hurt in Invercargill blast

    By Karen Pasco
    1. Regions
    2. Southland

    Three people are injured, including two seriously, after an explosion at a building in Invercargill this afternoon.

    Emergency services were alerted to the incident - in Rothesay Place, a residential street in the suburb of Rockdale - just before 1.30pm.

    Police said there were reports of an explosion but there were no further details.

    A St John spokesman said two people with serious injuries were taken to Southland Hospital.

    Another patient was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

    Two St John ambulances attended and have since left the scene.

    Cordons have been established around the area.

     

    Comment now

    Add a Comment

    ev-and-hybrid-banner-updated_0.jpg

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter