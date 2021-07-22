Three more on ship test positive for Covid

In addition to the nine previously reported cases aboard the Mattina, there were three additional positive cases reported at 9am today. Photo: Karen Pasco

Three more crew on the Mattina container ship quarantined at Bluff have tested positive for Covid-19.

A Ministry of Health spokesman said there were three positive cases and one historical case of Covid-19 reported today in recent returnees in managed isolation facilities.

There are no cases of Covid-19 to report in the community in New Zealand today.

In addition to the nine previously reported cases aboard the Mattina, there were three additional positive cases reported at 9am today.

There were two further positive results aboard the Mattina which were reported after 9am and would be officially added to the case tally in tomorrow’s update.

One further result was currently under investigation due to a high CT value; and three more have serological evidence of past infection and therefore were not deemed infectious at this stage.

The three remaining crew have returned negative tests, he said.

Health and border authorities continued to manage the situation around the Mattina.

The health and welfare of the crew, and wider public health issues, were being overseen by Southern District Health Boards’s Medical Officers of Health, who were working closely with maritime, port and other government agencies.

All crew members who tested positive would remain quarantined on board the vessel at this time, where they would maintain the minimum functions at the port.

If those who tested negative returned another negative test today, they would be transported to a Christchurch-based quarantine facility using a well-planned securely managed transport plan, which included the use of Infection Prevention and Control (IPC) protocols.

It was safer to manage the smaller group of negative cases by taking them off the ship.

The two crew members who were transferred to hospital yesterday after testing positive had since returned to Mattina following a comprehensive assessment. They were assessed as did not require hospital level care.

All IPC measures were in place, including the appropriate use of PPE for the transfer to and from the hospital.

The Ministry expected to have further information about the source of those infections when whole genome sequencing is completed in the next few days, he said.

The number of active cases in New Zealand is 62.

Since 1 January 2021, there have been 100 historical cases, out of a total of 662 cases.

The seven-day rolling average of new cases detected at the border was six, he said.