Friday, 27 November 2020

Three remanded on kidnapping, aggravated burglary charges

    1. Regions
    2. Southland

    Three men arrested following an aggravated burglary and kidnapping incident in Invercargill have been remanded in custody.

    Kenneth John Butler (36), Nathan Arama Mitchell Rerekura (31) and Brendon Kaea (39) appeared in the Invercargill District Court yesterday.

    The trio faced two charges each — aggravated burglary and kidnapping (for gain).

    The charge sheet stated the men, on November 19, allegedly in the possession of a pistol and a tomahawk, entered a house in Regent St, without authority and with intent to commit an imprisonable offence in that building.

    It also stated they unlawfully detained a female aged 39 and without her consent caused her to be confined.

    Duty solicitor John Fraser asked community magistrate Sally O’Brien to remand the men without plea until their next appearance on December 17.

    Miharo Jason Papa (36) who was also arrested in relation to the incident, appeared in court on Wednesday facing four charges, including aggravated burglary, kidnapping and firearms charges.

    He will appear again in the Invercargill District Court on Tuesday.

    Acting Detective Senior Sergeant Greg Baird said earlier this week

    police were not ruling out further arrests or charges.

     

