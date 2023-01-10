Time to prepare for dry summer: council

Lessons learned over the last few summers have prepared Southland farmers for another potential hot and dry run.

Environment Southland has warned residents to be prepared for an even drier summer than last year, when Southland suffered a record-breaking drought.

Environment Southland integrated catchment management general manager Paul Hulse said people should prepare early for a potential repeat event.

He said it would be wise for all Southlanders to make preparations now and look at their options should water levels drop.

"Now’s the time to check and maintain bores, fix any leaks and make a plan for stock feed and business continuity."

Chatton farmer and Southland Federated Farmers vice-president Bernadette Hunt said the region was well set up for that possibility, as there had been a good run of feed production through the spring and summer.

"There’s an old saying down here that there’s never really an excess of feed in Southland — it’s just timing.

"I think everybody is aware that generally, when there’s all this feed made, there’s a need for it at some point whether it’s a dry patch or whether it’s a harder winter.

"It is actually fairly normal to be quite dry at this time of year here.

"We have big long sunshine hours and need pretty regular rainfall to keep the grass growing at this time of year anyway, so most people expect a dry patch."

Edendale farmer and Environment Southland councillor Jon Pemberton said the council had been quite proactive around keeping people up to date with water levels and warnings.

"I think last year it caught everyone out a bit, the dry, but certainly there’s already been media releases around the aquifer levels and such, like around Edendale."

The Edendale aquifer has been severely impacted over the last few years of dry summers, not receiving the recharge it needed since last summer’s drought, causing the groundwater to remain lower than normal for this time of year, which may cause water-supply issues for the area.

Cr Pemberton said he was also well-prepared for a potential dry spell following a productive spring and most farmers he had spoken to were in similar positions.

"Last year we had a really tough spring; we never got the grass growth.

"I think November was the only month where we grew above demand last year until we got to the end of the season."

Mrs Hunt said getting stock to the meat processors would likely be a big concern, similar to last year.

"That’s an issue whether you’ve got lots of feed or not — being stuck with stock that actually should be gone is a challenge whatever the weather."

Niwa’s long-term forecast says Southland will experience above-average temperatures and lower-than-usual rainfall during the hot season, and more frequent offshore winds will likely result in extended dry spells due to La Nina.



