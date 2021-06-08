Too busy to think about age

Wyndham and Districts Community Rest-home resident Ruth Benny celebrated her 100th birthday on Friday with family and friends. Photo: Sandy Eggleston

Reaching her 100th birthday was not something Ruth Benny had ever considered.

The Wyndham and Districts Community Rest-home resident celebrated the milestone with family and friends on Friday .

She had been too busy looking after her family to think about how long she would live, she said.

"I never thought I would [reach 100 years old] ’cause I was just an ordinary mum and I had to do all my own work."

She did not know the secret to long life but had heard "only the good die young".

Her family moved from England to Mataura when Mrs Benny was 6 years old so her father could take up a position at the former paper mill.

At school, the children used to tease her about her English accent.

"They said ‘she’s a Pom, she can’t speak English’."

When Mrs Benny pointed out to them she came from England the children would reply, "that doesn’t mean you can speak English".

After she left Gore High School, she worked in an office in Mataura.

She met and married Bill Carter, who owned the bike shop in Mataura, and had three children.

Mrs Benny’s daughter Beverley Carter, of Whangarei, said her mother was a keen piano player.

"She used to bike up to Gore for piano lessons."

She also taught herself how to play the pipe organ.

"I was the church organist before I had any children and then after," Mrs Benny said.

When Ms Carter was at high school, Mrs Benny gained music teacher qualifications.

After her marriage ended in 1970 she moved to Ashburton and taught the piano.

She moved back to Gore after her second husband, Ralph Benny, died in 2007.

Later she moved to the rest-home, when she was 97 years old.

